Kelvin Benjamin “where he needs to be” with weight

Posted by Josh Alper on July 25, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT

Panthers coach Ron Rivera voiced some displeasure with wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin’s weight in April and the wideout’s condition became a running storyline in Carolina throughout their offseason program.

It wasn’t the first time that Benjamin’s weight elicited a negative response from Rivera, which, along with the time of year, explains why the story blew up as it did. It doesn’t look like we’ll see a third round during training camp.

Rivera said on Tuesday, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press, that “where he needs to be” in terms of his weight. Benjamin will now move on to trying to improve on his 63 catches for 941 yards and seven touchdowns from the 2016 season.

Rivera also said that tackle Daryl Williams weighed in at the desired number. Williams is competing with rookie Taylor Moton for the starting job on the right side.