Kenneth Dixon having knee surgery, Ravens signing Bobby Rainey

Posted by Josh Alper on July 25, 2017, 10:58 AM EDT

The Ravens knew they weren’t going to have running back Kenneth Dixon for the first four games of the regular season due to a suspension for a PED policy violation, but that won’t be the reason why he isn’t on the field for practices at training camp.

According to multiple reports, Dixon suffered a torn meniscus in his knee while training ahead of camp and will be having surgery to repair the injury on Tuesday. Dixon, who also dealt with knee issues last season, is expected to miss 6-8 weeks while recovering from the operation.

With Dixon out of action, those same reports have the Ravens signing Bobby Rainey to flesh out their running back corps. Rainey signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2012, but never saw regular season action with the team. He has played for the Browns, Buccaneers and Giants and has 266 carries for 1,053 yards and six touchdowns over the course of his career.

Terrance West and Danny Woodhead are considered sure things for the 53-man roster with Buck Allen and Lorenzo Taliaferro (who is seeing time at fullback as well) also in the mix.