Koa Misi not ready to practice as he rehabs neck injury

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 25, 2017, 7:21 AM EDT

The Dolphins are still hoping to get linebacker Koa Misi back on the field, but it doesn’t appear that’s going to happen when they start camp this weekend.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the veteran linebacker hasn’t been cleared by doctors to return after neck surgery. That almost certainly means he’ll start camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The 30-year-old Misi hasn’t played 16 games in a season since his rookie year (2011), and some thought the neck injury might be a career-ender.

But he’s been encouraged by recent medical reports, and took a pay cut (again) to hang around.

If he’s not ready to play, the Dolphins will probably have to rely on second-round pick Raekwon McMillan as a starter.