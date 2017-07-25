Lucky Whitehead: Cowboys pretty much called me a liar

Lucky Whitehead expressed disappointment the Cowboys didn’t believe his side of the story.
“Let’s not sugarcoat anything,” Whitehead told Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I was pretty much being called a liar.”
Whitehead said he doesn’t know how someone had his social security number and driver’s license number, which is why police in Virginia accused the receiver of shoplifting in June. Charges were dropped when Whitehead proved he wasn’t in Virginia until several hours after the convenience store incident.
“As far as the whole situation went down, I was blindsided,” Whitehead said. “I didn’t know about a warrant that came about in the first place clearly because I wasn’t the person arrested. The head person [in the Cowboys organization] I told, no one backed me up. No one had my back in the whole situation. I knew about it at what? 12:45. By 2:30, I’m released.”
Jason Garrett daily preaches accountability and responsibility, and the Cowboys have signs around The Star with the same message.
“As far as the stuff that was preached [by the Cowboys], I was left out to dry,” Whitehead said. “You see the mantras that are all around The Star. I mean, by 12:45 I figured out that this is even going on. By 2:30 I was released. What’s the real reason? Let me clear my name. I didn’t have time to do that.
“I was pretty much called a liar.”
Although Whitehead understandably doesn’t like the way his parting happened, the Cowboys probably did him a favor. He was a long shot to make the roster after the Cowboys drafted Ryan Switzer in the fourth round.
The Cowboys are expected to make his release official today, with Whitehead becoming a free agent if he clears waivers.
So Zeke is actually guilty of a litany of offenses and the Cowboys make every effort to bury it.
Whitehead is cleared in less time than it takes to see Dunkirk and he’s scapegoated.
Can’t wait for Goodell to finish his investigation. Should be wrapped up by 2020.
His dog was kidnapped and his identity stolen in a short time frame. I feel like there’s more to the story here and I wonder if the two incidents aren’t connected some how like someone’s after this kid
You are not fooling anyone Jerry, you release a guy you were planning to cut anyways. But you defend current scumbags on your team (zeke, Dez and Jourdon Lewis) and have defended even bigger scumbags in the past (Greg Hardy).
Did him a favor? Seriously? Listen, everyone knows his release was really about convenience for the Cowboys because he may not have made the team. But you aren’t doing anyone any favors when you cut them shortly after a report of an arrest. Such actions only codify the opinions of people who assume guilt.
I wonder if he has grievance rights?
Think about that for a minute, garrett who ” et tu brute’d” poor wade phillips and jerry jones who tells his wn wife more lies in a week than an average man does in a lifetime calling anyone dishonest
Woodbridge, VA where the incident happened is diehard Redskin country, no one living there is surprised that the Cowboys threw him under the bus.
Jason Garrett daily preaches accountability and responsibility…
Who the hell does he preach that to? Is it on some cable channel not available in Texas?
Jason Garrett daily preaches accountability and responsibility, and the Cowboys have signs around The Star with the same message.
It’s good to clarify. Just to make sure we have this right, in the world according to the Cowboys DV makes you a leader and they will stand behind their leaders 100% no matter how long and difficult the struggle but being falsely accused of something makes you a liar and gets you cut in less than 2 hours? Is that about right? Accountability and responsibility indeed.
If I’m the Redskins, I’d be signing him to the roster to fill in the void at Kick Returner
Yep. And what they did was they used Whitehead to make it appear as if they have an ounce of credibility when it comes to their character / culture. When in fact, they have none. I hope he finds a good team and does well.
The fact that the Cowboys jumped early certainly doesnt play well, looks silly in fact. But still the fast move sends a message to the rest of the team that their patience is wearing thin and players should stop assuming that this stuff wont happen. Not sure how many players will hear the message but it was still for the better that it went out. And since Whitehead was a bubble player anyhow they probably got better use out of him this way than they would have bringing him into camp.
Jason Garrett daily preaches accountability and responsibility, and the Cowboys have signs around The Star with the same message.
9 receptions in 2 seasons.
Another bang up investigation by an NFL entity.
Apologize to this man, haters. You were ripping him in the other threads before his name was cleared. Apologize on this forum along with your tool cohorts! THIS I COMMAND!
It’s nice to see somebody that was wronged air out their grievances rather than take the typical cliched role of non-answers.
He wasn’t cut for apparent theft of a convenience store, he was cut from his actual theft from the Cowboys. 9 receptions in two years means you were stealing that contract whatever it was worth.
Any chance of him ever being a Cowboy were erased by these comments. For a guy hoping to make a roster this isn’t a good look. If he just HAS to complain, wait until after he makes a team.
Let’s see if the union is worth anything; at the very least, they should be exploring the feasibility of an Unfair Labor Practice suit.
Correction: The Cowboys preach accountability and responsibility amongst SOME players. The Zeke Elliots and Dez Bryants etc, can do whatever they want whenever they want and nothing is going to happen. They selectively enforce their rules which is why they always have a myriad of suspensions and troubling issues.
Well, his past with the Cowboys included a team meeting he missed, he missed the Giants road game, I think for that. He also lied about a car wreck that he was involved with and does anyone believe his dog was kidnapped for ransom ? …just saying.