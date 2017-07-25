Lucky Whitehead: Cowboys pretty much called me a liar

Posted by Charean Williams on July 25, 2017, 2:55 PM EDT

Lucky Whitehead expressed disappointment the Cowboys didn’t believe his side of the story.

“Let’s not sugarcoat anything,” Whitehead told Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I was pretty much being called a liar.”

Whitehead said he doesn’t know how someone had his social security number and driver’s license number, which is why police in Virginia accused the receiver of shoplifting in June. Charges were dropped when Whitehead proved he wasn’t in Virginia until several hours after the convenience store incident.

“As far as the whole situation went down, I was blindsided,” Whitehead said. “I didn’t know about a warrant that came about in the first place clearly because I wasn’t the person arrested. The head person [in the Cowboys organization] I told, no one backed me up. No one had my back in the whole situation. I knew about it at what? 12:45. By 2:30, I’m released.”

Jason Garrett daily preaches accountability and responsibility, and the Cowboys have signs around The Star with the same message.

“As far as the stuff that was preached [by the Cowboys], I was left out to dry,” Whitehead said. “You see the mantras that are all around The Star. I mean, by 12:45 I figured out that this is even going on. By 2:30 I was released. What’s the real reason? Let me clear my name. I didn’t have time to do that.

Although Whitehead understandably doesn’t like the way his parting happened, the Cowboys probably did him a favor. He was a long shot to make the roster after the Cowboys drafted Ryan Switzer in the fourth round.

The Cowboys are expected to make his release official today, with Whitehead becoming a free agent if he clears waivers.