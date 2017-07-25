Lucky Whitehead didn’t hit waivers on Monday

Posted by Josh Alper on July 25, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT

The strange tale of Lucky Whitehead could have another twist left in it.

While the Cowboys announced Whitehead’s release on Monday after word that he failed to appear in court after a June arrest for shoplifting, the move did not come in time for Monday’s waiver deadline and Whitehead was therefore not eligible to be claimed by the league’s other 31 teams. With word coming Tuesday that Whitehead has been exonerated of any wrongdoing due to the police arresting a man who wasn’t Whitehead but gave Whitehead’s information, the team could rescind the move an keep Whitehead.

It does not appear that they are going to do that. Whitehead’s agent David Rich told Katie Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News that the two sides had an “unpleasant conversation” and that he does not expect them to give it another go. Josina Anderson of ESPN spoke to a Cowboys source who told her that the team has moved on.

The Cowboys said Monday that Whitehead’s release was due to “a culmination of things over a period of time” and the addition of Ryan Switzer in the draft left him with longer odds of making the roster, although the fact that they had not cut him before the arrest report that we now know was untrue makes for a strong suggestion that they wouldn’t have made the move now without it.

It doesn’t appear they’ll be changing course, which should mean Whitehead hits the waiver wire on Tuesday and will try to continue his career in a different uniform.