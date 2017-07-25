Malik Hooker to open Colts camp on PUP list

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 25, 2017, 9:49 AM EDT

A day ago, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said he expected rookie safety Malik Hooker to be ready for the start of training camp after offseason hernia surgery.

Apparently, he’s not.

The Colts just announced that the first-round pick would start camp on the physically unable to perform list, along with quarterback Andrew Luck and safety Clayton Geathers.

Hooker was coming off hip surgeries and sports hernia procedures on both sides, forcing him to urge doctors to be careful with him back at the Scouting Combine. But the team said this was related to a hamstring problem which surfaced during conditioning tests, and not related to the previous surgeries, according to Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star.

If he’s healthy, they think he can have an immediate impact for a defense which could use such players. He picked off seven passes at Ohio State last year, and returned three of them for touchdowns.