 Skip to content

Marcus Mariota expects to be full go at start of camp

Posted by Charean Williams on July 25, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT
Getty Images

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was limited in work with his teammates this offseason as he rehabbed from a broken right leg. But when the Titans conduct their first training camp practice later this week, he expects to be full go.

I will be ready to go with everything,” Mariota said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I will be full-go in practice, and I will be able to do everything with the guys. And I am excited about that because I wasn’t able to do it in OTAs. It should be a lot of fun.”

Mariota said he practiced with his new receivers a week and a half ago.

He reiterated his desire to play lighter this season, having dropped from 224 pounds to 218.

“Once the season was done it was a combination of the Titans staff and myself [deciding on my ideal playing weight],” Mariota said, “and we wanted to focus on what playing weight would help me be the best at. And I think right around 215-218 is what I played at in college, and I was able to run around and do some things. So that was the focus. If it doesn’t happen, if it doesn’t work out, I can always gain weight. But 218 is probably the best weight to play at and I’ll probably try and stick around there throughout the season.”

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Rumor Mill, Tennessee Titans
3 Responses to “Marcus Mariota expects to be full go at start of camp”
  1. aarons444 says: Jul 25, 2017 3:00 PM

    2017 MVP

  2. zoxitic says: Jul 25, 2017 3:02 PM

    The over/under on the number of games Marcus completes in 2017 is 10.5.

    Tenn will want his weight at 230 next year.

  3. quintorisjones says: Jul 25, 2017 3:14 PM

    If you hit refresh in a few minutes, you’ll have breaking news about a Mariota injury.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!