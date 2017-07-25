Marcus Mariota expects to be full go at start of camp

Posted by Charean Williams on July 25, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was limited in work with his teammates this offseason as he rehabbed from a broken right leg. But when the Titans conduct their first training camp practice later this week, he expects to be full go.

“I will be ready to go with everything,” Mariota said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “I will be full-go in practice, and I will be able to do everything with the guys. And I am excited about that because I wasn’t able to do it in OTAs. It should be a lot of fun.”

Mariota said he practiced with his new receivers a week and a half ago.

He reiterated his desire to play lighter this season, having dropped from 224 pounds to 218.

“Once the season was done it was a combination of the Titans staff and myself [deciding on my ideal playing weight],” Mariota said, “and we wanted to focus on what playing weight would help me be the best at. And I think right around 215-218 is what I played at in college, and I was able to run around and do some things. So that was the focus. If it doesn’t happen, if it doesn’t work out, I can always gain weight. But 218 is probably the best weight to play at and I’ll probably try and stick around there throughout the season.”