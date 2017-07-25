 Skip to content

Matthew Slater: Patriots don’t talk about a 19-0 season

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 25, 2017, 12:24 PM EDT
The Patriots have had such a good offseason following their Super Bowl LI victory that talk is already surfacing about New England going 19-0.

But that talk is not coming from the Patriots’ locker room.

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater says he and his teammates laugh when reporters or fans broach the idea that they could win every game from Week One through Super Bowl LII.

“When it comes to a perfect season, when you hear something like that, I guess all you can do is chuckle,” Slater told Bostonsportsjournal.com. “I mean, it’s just so hard to even go out and just being competitive in this league. It’s so difficult. Any talk of us doing something like that, it’s not something I’d align myself with or something our team would think or talk about. Right now, we’re just thinking about going out there and stringing some good practices together. It’s tough — I would say it’s something we don’t really talk about or focus any of our energy on, because we understand that at this time of the year, it’s about getting prepared to play. We’re a long way away from even competing in a game.”

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman made similar comments, calling talk of the Patriots going 19-0 “stupid.” But that talk will probably continue until the Patriots lose a game.

15 Responses to “Matthew Slater: Patriots don’t talk about a 19-0 season”
  1. weepingjebus says: Jul 25, 2017 12:27 PM

    Last year Slater gave one of the best player media conferences I have ever seen. He is a class act on and off the field and the Patriots are lucky to have him — literally. “Heads!”

  2. eagleslayer says: Jul 25, 2017 12:30 PM

    NY Giants fans do!!!!!!

  3. burtmustin says: Jul 25, 2017 12:32 PM

    They will have some tough opponents so it is highly unlikely that they would go 19-0.

    But even doing 12-4 or better and winning a championship would be far more impressive than what the 1972 Dolphins did when they faced off against a Little Sisters of the Poor schedule of Hanna Barbera cartoon characters.

  4. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Jul 25, 2017 12:33 PM

    The Patriots are stacked, anything short of 19-0 will be a disappointment.

  5. biggs13 says: Jul 25, 2017 12:34 PM

    If some team could go the entire season including the post season without a loss, they would be the best franchise in NFL history.

  6. cheetasnevaprospa says: Jul 25, 2017 12:35 PM

    They’re focused on devising new ways of cheating since all the ones they’ve already tried have been exposesd (though the Cheata homers are in full denial). #tainted

  7. pedmeg says: Jul 25, 2017 12:35 PM

    I chalk up this undefeated season talk to it being the quiet portion of the summer when NFL media finds things to talk about…

    The Pats schedule is not a cake walk this year either – there are some rough patches in there.

  8. Flash1287 says: Jul 25, 2017 12:40 PM

    cheetasnevaprospa says:
    Jul 25, 2017 12:35 PM
    They’re focused on devising new ways of cheating since all the ones they’ve already tried have been exposesd (though the Cheata homers are in full denial). #tainted

    You know you’re jealous of a team when you take the time to make a lame user name in reference to that team.

    #crybaby

  9. navyvandal says: Jul 25, 2017 12:41 PM

    What a crock of rubbish. Asked Edelman, asked Nink his thoughts, now slater. We might as well poll the 5 1/2 states that make up New England too. I bet their answers would be the same “we are onto Kansas City, and we are focused on one week at a time.” 19-0 would be a true accomplishment, mostly to my satisfaction of shutting up Don Shula…….but, it’s more important to win it all than shoot for the moon at 19-0.

  10. bosskingnation says: Jul 25, 2017 12:41 PM

    Cheaters!

  11. oddte says: Jul 25, 2017 12:42 PM

    pedmeg says:
    Jul 25, 2017 12:35 PM
    I chalk up this undefeated season talk to it being the quiet portion of the summer when NFL media finds things to talk about…

    The Pats schedule is not a cake walk this year either – there are some rough patches in there.

    _____________________

    It’s brutal after the bye week – 5 of 6 games on the road and the first two are road games above 10,000 feet.

  12. mlvcfan says: Jul 25, 2017 12:43 PM

    I Loved Slater and his Dad after the SB

  13. Nofoolnodrool says: Jul 25, 2017 12:44 PM

    It’s stupid to talk about 19-0…… that’s why you find all the Patriots fanboys doing it!

  14. Flash1287 says: Jul 25, 2017 12:52 PM

    Nofoolnodrool says:
    Jul 25, 2017 12:44 PM
    It’s stupid to talk about 19-0…… that’s why you find all the Patriots fanboys doing it!

    Wait I thought you said yesterday you DONT troll EVERY patriot real article

    #Bradyownsyoursteelers

  15. tb12x4 says: Jul 25, 2017 12:54 PM

    how GOAT is brady!!!!!! that dude is wicked good!!!!! reMember the jibber jAbber of Gump being better….seems like A million years ago……time does prove everything in the end ….Bellechick is so sweet too

