Matthew Slater: Patriots don’t talk about a 19-0 season

The Patriots have had such a good offseason following their Super Bowl LI victory that talk is already surfacing about New England going 19-0.
But that talk is not coming from the Patriots’ locker room.
Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater says he and his teammates laugh when reporters or fans broach the idea that they could win every game from Week One through Super Bowl LII.
“When it comes to a perfect season, when you hear something like that, I guess all you can do is chuckle,” Slater told Bostonsportsjournal.com. “I mean, it’s just so hard to even go out and just being competitive in this league. It’s so difficult. Any talk of us doing something like that, it’s not something I’d align myself with or something our team would think or talk about. Right now, we’re just thinking about going out there and stringing some good practices together. It’s tough — I would say it’s something we don’t really talk about or focus any of our energy on, because we understand that at this time of the year, it’s about getting prepared to play. We’re a long way away from even competing in a game.”
Patriots receiver Julian Edelman made similar comments, calling talk of the Patriots going 19-0 “stupid.” But that talk will probably continue until the Patriots lose a game.
They will have some tough opponents so it is highly unlikely that they would go 19-0.
But even doing 12-4 or better and winning a championship would be far more impressive than what the 1972 Dolphins did when they faced off against a Little Sisters of the Poor schedule of Hanna Barbera cartoon characters.
If some team could go the entire season including the post season without a loss, they would be the best franchise in NFL history.
I chalk up this undefeated season talk to it being the quiet portion of the summer when NFL media finds things to talk about…
The Pats schedule is not a cake walk this year either – there are some rough patches in there.
What a crock of rubbish. Asked Edelman, asked Nink his thoughts, now slater. We might as well poll the 5 1/2 states that make up New England too. I bet their answers would be the same “we are onto Kansas City, and we are focused on one week at a time.” 19-0 would be a true accomplishment, mostly to my satisfaction of shutting up Don Shula…….but, it’s more important to win it all than shoot for the moon at 19-0.
It’s brutal after the bye week – 5 of 6 games on the road and the first two are road games above 10,000 feet.
