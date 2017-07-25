Michael Vick in Chiefs camp as a coaching intern

Andy Reid has given Michael Vick a chance before.
Now, the Chiefs coach is giving his former quarterback a chance to be a coach.
The Chiefs have announced via the team’s Twitter account that Vick was working as a coaching intern during training camp.
While in Philadelphia, Reid became the safe harbor for Vick after his conviction and imprisonment on federal dog fighting charges. He played five years there, and was their primary starter from 2010-12.
With Kansas City, he’ll have a chance to work with first-rounder Patrick Mahomes, though it’s unclear at this point if his instruction will extend to Mahomes’ hairstyle.
The fact that a convicted felon that committed an awful crime like Michael Vick keeps getting jobs playing or coaching *and checks* but Kaepernick can’t even get a sniff speaks volumes on how out of touch with reality the mainstream media is.
I like this. Vick still has competitive football in his blood but his playing days are over. He might turn out to be a very good coach.
The fact that a convicted felon that committed an awful crime like Michael Vick keeps getting jobs playing or coaching *and checks* but Kaepernick can’t even get a sniff speaks volumes on how out of touch with reality the mainstream media is.
_________________________________
Both men have had chances to prove themselves on the field. When Vick got his second opportunity (upon prison release), he played quite well and earned a starting job. When Kap got his second opportunity (coming off the bench in SF), he sucked.
Quality of play is a factor at the professional level. Why do people keep forgetting this?
The fact that a convicted felon that committed an awful crime like Michael Vick keeps getting jobs playing or coaching *and checks* but Kaepernick can’t even get a sniff speaks volumes on how out of touch with reality the mainstream media is.
__________
I get your point, don’t agree with it at all….but it would be a statement on society as a whole, not the mainstream media. What do they have to do with Vick getting a job.
I like this move. We all make mistakes in life, and unlike some of these clowns, Vick’s apology and subsequent actions validate his sincerity. Best wishes, Mike!
Disgusting human.
“We’ve all tortured and killed dogs before, he needs a second chance!”
I can’t tell if people are trolling anymore or not.
Torturing and killing dogs isn’t a mistake. It’s a mental illness that isn’t cured by an apology.
I always liked Vick…on the field only.
Somewhere along the way, he got his head screwed on right.
Ah ha ha!