Michael Vick in Chiefs camp as a coaching intern

Andy Reid has given Michael Vick a chance before.

Now, the Chiefs coach is giving his former quarterback a chance to be a coach.

The Chiefs have announced via the team’s Twitter account that Vick was working as a coaching intern during training camp.

While in Philadelphia, Reid became the safe harbor for Vick after his conviction and imprisonment on federal dog fighting charges. He played five years there, and was their primary starter from 2010-12.

With Kansas City, he’ll have a chance to work with first-rounder Patrick Mahomes, though it’s unclear at this point if his instruction will extend to Mahomes’ hairstyle.