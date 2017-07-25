Mike McCarthy trying to keep the B-S away from him

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 25, 2017, 11:27 AM EDT

Packers coach Mike McCarthy isn’t exactly the most talkative coach in the NFL.

But his latest efforts to avoid B-S are taking a different turn.

According to Doug Schneider of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, McCarthy and his neighbors are trying to prevent a dairy farm from building a manure-storage facility near their subdivision.

As you might imagine, McCarthy lives in a nice neighborhood, full of houses valued from $440,000 to more than $600,000. In rural Brown County, Wisconsin, that’s a high-end neighborhood. But being in rural Brown County, Wisconsin, there are also a lot of cows, who produce something brown of their own that has to go somewhere.

So a nearby dairy farm owned by a gentleman named Jake Pansier wants to be able to store millions of gallons of manure and manure by-products (Hey everybody, what’s for lunch?).

Naturally the neighbors aren’t wild about it, with concerns ranging from water quality, the safety of children (won’t somebody think of them?) and property values.

It’s a complicated story of zoning and farm regulations, but not everybody sees it that way.

“I don’t think this is an agricultural-residential issue,” McCarthy said. “I’m not sure Mr. Pansier is acting in the best interest of being a good neighbor.”

Of course, this story is clearly very serious and has environmental and legal implications which will be felt (and smelt, even by those who have not dealt) in the neighborhood for years to come.

But it’s also about the coach of the Packers and a giant pile of cow poop. You’re welcome.