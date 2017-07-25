NFLPA gathering info about Lucky Whitehead’s release

The Cowboys used a fire-ready-aim approach to the termination of Lucky Whitehead. The NFL Players Association will use a more deliberate approach in responding to the situation.
Then again, anything would be more deliberate than what the Cowboys did.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFLPA have begun the process of exploring the situation, reaching out to Whitehead and his agent, David Rich, for more information.
That doesn’t mean anything will happen. Indeed, there may be nothing that can be done when a team exercises its prerogative to waive a player for off-field reasons that may be factually inaccurate.
The best argument possibly comes from paragraph 11 of the Standard Player Contract, which authorizes termination “if Player has engaged in personal conduct reasonably judged by Club to adversely affect or reflect on Club.” If Whitehead actually didn’t engage in the conduct that the team deemed him guilty of engaging in, the termination could be challenged.
But then what? To have any potential recovery, he’d likely have to prove he would have made it to the team’s 53-man roster come September. And that seems speculative at best.
Either way, look for nothing to happen until the waiver period expires on Wednesday, since it’s a no-harm, no-foul situation if another team claims his contract.
Also, look for Rich to join PFT Live on Wednesday to discuss one or the more bizarre NFL sets of facts in recent history.
Unlucky in love, unlucky in life
They decided to give Lucky an opportunity to pursue his career elsewhere. What’s so complicated about that?
“Kids, we took ‘Lucky’ to the pound today so he can be well taken care of by the nice people there until he finds a better home than we could give him….”
Fact: Lucky Whitehead’s roster spot was already firmly in jeopardy due to his on-field failures. He wasn’t providing enough of a return-game boost, had fumbling issues, and wasn’t making an impact as a receiver. Meanwhile, Dallas drafted a would-be replacement, and the numbers game almost certainly necessitated Whitehead not making the roster. Meanwhile, Whitehead had rubbed the team the wrong way in the locker room/off the field at times in the past, which for a player of such questionable contributions was pushing the envelope. When the news of his would-be arrest broke, Dallas simply accelerated the given future outcome, figuring it wasn’t worth another player in the headlines and more roster uncertainty for a player who was only currently on the roster by default due to its extended state.
In other words, the latest non-incident was only the straw that broke the camel’s back, not the primary “weight” that did the breaking. It doesn’t change the fact that it was still only a straw. Meanwhile, Dallas has been patient and supportive of low-roster players (Josh Brent) in the past, further proving that Whitehead’s release was already inevitable.
Based upon the articles I’ve read about “Lucky” and his trials/tribulations, it reads that he’s on the path of one bone-headed move/shady person affiliation after another. It “seems” that he’s a clueless person.
But, shoplifting charge? Ok, Dallas. You’ve dealt with that before. Ok, Ok. I get it. You have more info than any of us could imagine. Huge info.
What I truly find ironic is: this didn’t happen until after PFT’s post about, “gulp”, the Cowboys’ inactivity on holding players accountable for their behavior.
Irony, Part 2: If “Lucky” was a valid superstar on their roster? He would’ve skated…. something PFT touts time and time again.
Hmmm… I’m thinking “Lucky” colluded with the Ruskies.
Has it ever crossed your mind that Lucky Whitehead isn’t that good of a player? Dallas drafted a player at HIS position and that player is TAKING his job. Younger, faster, stays out of trouble. Typical Dallas article. Haters always bashing America’s team. No one ever cared about Whitehead while he wore the star but now that he is gone, everyone comes to his defense. Pathetic.
Cowboy fans are a disgrace. Lucky was on the team until being falsely accused and cut in a blink of an eye. There was no “opportunity” given to him he was tossed aside like a piece of garbage while the criminal element who are stars remain unscathed. Those guys are “supported” by the biggest criminal of them all, Jerry Jones.
The guy got screwed by a crooked organization.