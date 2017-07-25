Packers announce several changes and additions to player personnel department

Posted by Charean Williams on July 25, 2017, 3:05 PM EDT

The Packers announced several changes and additions to their player personnel department Tuesday.

John Wojciechowski, entering his 22nd season in the NFL, was promoted to director of pro personnel. He previously served as a college scout for the Packers from 2012-16.

Richmond Williams, who is entering his 10th season with the team, was promoted to pro scout. He served as a college scout for five seasons after being the team’s National Football Scouting representative for four years.

Luke Benuska, who joined the Packers as a scouting intern in 2016, has been promoted to pro scout. He worked in the football recruiting office at his alma mater, Texas Christian University, in 2016.

Joe Hueber, entering his third season with the Packers, was promoted to college scout after serving as a scouting assistant in 2015-16.

Matt Malaspina, entering his 20th NFL season, was hired as a college scout after spending the past 12 seasons with the 49ers.

Charlie Peprah was promoted to college scout after working as a scouting assistant for the Packers in 2016.