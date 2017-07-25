Packers announce several changes and additions to player personnel department

The Packers announced several changes and additions to their player personnel department Tuesday.
John Wojciechowski, entering his 22nd season in the NFL, was promoted to director of pro personnel. He previously served as a college scout for the Packers from 2012-16.
Richmond Williams, who is entering his 10th season with the team, was promoted to pro scout. He served as a college scout for five seasons after being the team’s National Football Scouting representative for four years.
Luke Benuska, who joined the Packers as a scouting intern in 2016, has been promoted to pro scout. He worked in the football recruiting office at his alma mater, Texas Christian University, in 2016.
Joe Hueber, entering his third season with the Packers, was promoted to college scout after serving as a scouting assistant in 2015-16.
Matt Malaspina, entering his 20th NFL season, was hired as a college scout after spending the past 12 seasons with the 49ers.
Charlie Peprah was promoted to college scout after working as a scouting assistant for the Packers in 2016.
When the best and most beloved franchise in NFL history makes improvements, people take notice.
All moves are irrelevant as long as they employ Dom Capers.
Rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.
I notice all moves did not directly impact those responsible for the epic chokes the Packers have displayed.
Well done, well done indeed hahahaha
The Phantom Stranger says:
Jul 25, 2017 3:23 PM
Rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.
————————
Alright, I’ll give you that one.
It’s an old joke, but it made me smile.
so….everyone just moving up a notch? the bad drafts will continue as will the decline back to the 70s and 80s….
When the MOST OVERRATED franchise in American sports makes moves….most don’t care!!
Two titles in nearly 50 years!
That’s hardly worthy of being called the best!
The Packers have the MOST FRAUDULENT history of titles of any team in any sport!
They “won” their first 8 titles by winning a TOTAL of 5 postseason games! WTF??!!!!!
Look it up
Got a chuckle out of this, one minor story on the Packer’s personnel dept, 4 Viking trolls posting and each post ignores that since 2010, the Packers are 11-3-1 vs the sad sacks to the West. 3 wins in the last 14 meetings, ouch that must hurt.
vikingjack73,
Your team is 0 for 56.
The season the Vikings claim a Championship, they lost in the Super Bowl 23-7.
The Packers over the same span have won 6 Championships, 4 Super Bowls, and 3-peated.
I wouldn’t talk about history if I were you, since.. well… your team has none.
good ole woogie….. does he still have that whitehead on his eye ?