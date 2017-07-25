Panthers sign receiver Trevor Graham

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 25, 2017, 2:31 AM EDT

With players set to report to training camp on Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers made one last addition to their roster before getting their season preparations underway.

The Panthers announced Monday they have signed receiver Trevor Graham. The Panthers’ roster is now full with 90 players under contract.

Graham, known by his initials T.J. when he was selected in the third round of the 2012 draft by the Buffalo Bills, has decided to go with his given first name instead.

Graham was not on an NFL roster last season after the Philadelphia Eagles released him in August. Given the Eagles struggles at wide receiver last year, that may not bode well for Graham’s chances of making the Panthers roster.

Graham caught 54 passes for 683 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Bills before being released at the end of training camp in 2014. He briefly stopped in Tennessee before appearing in 12 games for the New York Jets that season and four games for the New Orleans Saints in 2015. He totaled just seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown over that span.