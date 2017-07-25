Panthers waive Charles Johnson (the wide receiver, not the defensive end)

Posted by Josh Alper on July 25, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

The Panthers are down to one Charles Johnson on the roster.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have waived wide receiver Charles Johnson with an injury designation. The wideout, who signed with the team this offseason, had surgery on his right knee.

Johnson spent the last three seasons with the Vikings and caught 60 passes for 834 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers also announced that they have waived defensive end Ryan Delaire after a failed physical. He played six games last season and ended the year on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Carolina also signed center Greg Van Roten, who played in 10 games with the Packers during the 2012 and 2013 seasons. He has also spent time with the Seahawks, Jaguars and the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.