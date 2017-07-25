Picking the eventual NFL MVP pick

Posted by Mike Florio on July 25, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT

You can bet on plenty of things involving the NFL, including not only things that happen during games but things that happen when a bunch of middle-aged sportswriters cast votes.

The officially NFL MVP award will be the result of a 50-person vote, and odds have been set on it. On Tuesday’s PFT Live, Barstool Big Cat and yours truly picked three potential MVP candidates each. By rule (which makes it sound official and thus legitimate), at least one of the picks had to be a non-quarterback.

Take a look and a listen and then tell Big Cat why he’s wrong about his picks in the comments. And then make your own picks for NFL MVP in the comments.

Or don’t. I mean, it’s not mandatory. I’m just trying to give you something to do as you otherwise watch the clock and wait for the moment that you can get the hell out of the cubicle and go home.