Picking the eventual NFL MVP pick

You can bet on plenty of things involving the NFL, including not only things that happen during games but things that happen when a bunch of middle-aged sportswriters cast votes.
The officially NFL MVP award will be the result of a 50-person vote, and odds have been set on it. On Tuesday’s PFT Live, Barstool Big Cat and yours truly picked three potential MVP candidates each. By rule (which makes it sound official and thus legitimate), at least one of the picks had to be a non-quarterback.
Take a look and a listen and then tell Big Cat why he’s wrong about his picks in the comments. And then make your own picks for NFL MVP in the comments.
Or don’t. I mean, it’s not mandatory. I’m just trying to give you something to do as you otherwise watch the clock and wait for the moment that you can get the hell out of the cubicle and go home.
Marcus Mariota is my pick this year.
That’s easy it’s Rodgers
Isn’t it silly to predict such things? Hard enough to predict wins and losses, but there is no way to tell how individual players’ seasons will unfold.
(Of course, it I just say Rodgers or Brady, there’s a good chance I am right.)
Brady should have 5+ mvps…but there are a lot of jealous people out there….he’ll have to settle for something that isn’t subjective….5+ RINGS
all hail the greatest franchise in the history of sports
THE WORLD CHAMPION NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
As a close friend of the organization the real MVP is A.J. Green for putting up with perennial mediocrity as a goal
The poor schmuck(s) who have to clean the urinals after the Super Bowl, they da real MVP.
Rodgers can have the regular season MVP. It’s meaningless.
Well, Aaron Rodgers is the best QB to ever play the game, and as such he is the real MVP every year.
>
Wentzsylvania for the WINNNN!!!
With the exception of when it was being routinely handed to Manning more often than not the MVP is someone that usually plays at an obscenely high level who surprises everyone by playing at a level beyond even what was anticipated. That alone makes picking it in advance of a single snap a fool’s errand
I’m hoping it won’t be Brady given the NFL MVP track record.
If he wins MVP may it be following his 06th Super Bowl Win!
G.O.A.T.
JOSH MCCOWN!!!
Given that we literally have not seen an MVP win the superbowl this century (last was Warner of the 99 Rams) its easy to say that the best football players may have less value then the best players in both Hockey and Basketball.
Lebron went to Seven NBA finals in a row with relative ease. No NFL team has gone to 3+ in a row since the 90s bills.
Does this mini rant have a point? No! Same as the real meaning of a regular season MVP if you cant get things done in the playoffs.
In today’s NFL other positions cannot even compete in value with QB so MVP has basically become the best QB award. There’s nothing wrong with that but lots of great seasons by non-QBs go unrecognized.
The NFL should have a dedicated QB award like MLB does with the Cy Young award and the MVP would go to the most valuable non-QB.
Brady wins all the stuff people don’t vote for. Getting voted on for a sports accomplishment is just a Participation Trophy on steroids
AB, LB or Big Ben…..Whoever it is, they reside in the Steeltown.
Before you hate, just make sure you refer to him as ‘2015 PRO BOWL MVP’ Matthew Stafford says:
Jul 25, 2017 3:44 PM
————————
Florio was referring to a real MVP title.
Being a Pro Bowl MVP is like being the AFC Finalist.
Headlining the eventual article headline.
This is stupid. It’s going to be a QB and his name will be Tom, Matt or Aaron. Just rename it the best QB award because that’s what it amounts to every year.
This is how fans and media members create biases. They make a prediction before the season, then consciously or subconsciously, root for their prediction to come true.
All it does is cloud ones overall judgment. And it can make future decisions more difficult to make.
Derek Carr!
