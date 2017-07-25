Plaxico Burress, Tommy Kelly join Cardinals as coaching interns

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 25, 2017, 1:37 AM EDT

Former receiver Plaxico Burress and defensive tackle Tommy Kelly have joined the Arizona Cardinals for training camp as coaching interns on Bruce Arians’ staff.

According to Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com, Edwards and Kelly are among several coaching interns serving on staff for training camp.

Burress played under Arians for one season in Pittsburgh when Arians was the Steelers’ wide receivers coach in 2004. Kelly played his final season under Arians in Arizona in 2014.

It’s a regular occurrence around the league to have extra bodies help as interns on the coaching staff with the increased roster size of training camp. Burress spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the Steelers, New York Jets and New York Giants. Kelly played 11 seasons with the Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.