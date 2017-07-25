Police: Lucky Whitehead’s identity was “falsely provided” during arrest

Police in Prince William County, Virginia recently arrested a man named Rodney Darnell Whitehead, Jr. The only problem is that it wasn’t the Rodney Darnell Whitehead, Jr. who used to play for the Dallas Cowboys.
In a lengthy statement, the authorities have admitted that Lucky Whitehead’s identity was “falsely provided” after an arrest for petit larceny. Amazingly, the man didn’t have a fake ID (or any ID at all); however, the man “verbally provide[d] identifying information to officers, which included a name, date of birth, and social security number matching that of Rodney Darnell Whitehead, Jr.”
To be sure, police compared the man to the photo on file with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. And they concluded that it was a match.
“Officers acted in good faith that, at the time, the man in custody was the same man matching the information provided,” the statement reads.
It’s impossible for any of us to compare the photo of the man to a photo of Lucky Whitehead because, apparently, no mug shot was taken. Which could make it even harder for the authorities to catch the real criminal.
As to Whitehead, the case still isn’t officially closed. “[T]he police department is working with the Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to clear Mr. Whitehead from this investigation,” the statement explains.
Hopefully, it’ll become official ASAP.
Why don’t positive articles get as much attention as negative ones do ?
This story keeps getting weirder and weirder
Real nice for the Pokes to wait a few days to get to the truth. What a messed up bad karma organization!
They should pay his salary for the year…They arrest and charge someone but don’t take a mug shot…hmmmm
The…”Most mediocre franchise in sports”…
hmmm….
Maybe I watch too many sports based TV shows, but this seems like a convenient result…
No mug shot… acting on good faith… nice work Keystone Cops… no ID, no problem?
The fact that the Cowboys jumped the gun on this is a strong suggestion that they don’t know the first thing about the right way to with their players’ transgressions.
In other words, it’s more evidence that they are not at all in the practice of taking their players’ transgressions seriously, either, and are more interested in looking like they take them seriously.
They have protested in the past that their “wait and see” approach with better players was out of a desire to do the “due diligence.” Now we see what they actually think of due diligence.
Jul 25, 2017 12:21 PM
Real nice for the Pokes to wait a few days to get to the truth. What a messed up bad karma organization!
Said the fan of an organization who’s fans have a sheet of bad karma a mile long, from a city thats greatest champion is a work of fiction, and employed a convicted felon. Your opinion is worthless.
Got to love that an article bashing the Cowboys for being too hasty appears a few hours after an article bashing them for not doing enough about players in legal trouble. What a joke. I hope Mr. Whitehead can catch on with another team.
Smells like a fake story to get rid of the Zeke stink…
So the Cowboys are going to reinstate him, right?
Or will be smart and go elsewhere?
I hope he gets Lucky again soon