Report: Broncos hiring Gary Kubiak in scouting role

Posted by Josh Alper on July 25, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT

Gary Kubiak stepped down as the head coach of the Broncos at the end of the 2017 season, but he’s reportedly back in the organization.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos are hiring Kubiak as a senior personnel executive. Kubiak’s role will be a scouting one.

Kubiak experienced health problems while coaching the Broncos last year and missed a game after being taken to the hospital with what was called a complex migraine. He also suffered a mini-stroke when he was the Texans coach in 2013 and avoiding further issues caused by the stress of coaching led to his decision to step down.

He’ll be based in Houston and work on evaluating college players for the draft, which likely means he’ll be interacting with his son and Broncos southwest area scout Klein. Another of his sons, Klint, is an offensive assistant on Vance Joseph’s staff.