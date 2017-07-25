 Skip to content

Saints placing LB Dannell Ellerbe on IR, waiving him when healthy

Posted by Charean Williams on July 25, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Saints are placing linebacker Dannell Ellerbe on injured reserve after he failed his physical because of a foot injury, according to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Per Katzenstein, the Saints will waive Ellerbe once he’s healthy, giving him a chance to catch on elsewhere.

New Orleans put Ellerbe on the physically unable to perform list Monday after he missed part of the offseason program with the foot injury.

Ellerbe has played eight seasons, the past two with the Saints, with 42 career starts.

3 Responses to “Saints placing LB Dannell Ellerbe on IR, waiving him when healthy”
  1. orndorf2 says: Jul 25, 2017 4:22 PM

    It was only a matter of time. Can’t stay healthy.

  2. tylawspick6 says: Jul 25, 2017 4:26 PM

    Brady is going to dust that D in Week 2.

  3. Bob says: Jul 25, 2017 4:26 PM

    He’ll go to the Panthers or Falcons, get healthy and start dominating. Typical Saints. Their strength and conditioning staff need to go, along with the rest of the coaching staff.

