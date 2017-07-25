Saints placing LB Dannell Ellerbe on IR, waiving him when healthy

Posted by Charean Williams on July 25, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT

The Saints are placing linebacker Dannell Ellerbe on injured reserve after he failed his physical because of a foot injury, according to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Per Katzenstein, the Saints will waive Ellerbe once he’s healthy, giving him a chance to catch on elsewhere.

New Orleans put Ellerbe on the physically unable to perform list Monday after he missed part of the offseason program with the foot injury.

Ellerbe has played eight seasons, the past two with the Saints, with 42 career starts.