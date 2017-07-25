Saints signing Kristjan Sokoli, who will play OL

Posted by Charean Williams on July 25, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT

The Saints are signing offensive lineman Kristjan Sokoli, his agent, Brett Tessler, tweeted.

Sokoli was a sixth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2015 and has played offensive line and defensive line. He played eight plays, all on special teams, as a rookie.

The Seahawks waived Sokoli on Aug. 30, 2016, and the Colts signed him to their practice squad as a defensive end on Sept. 26. He was promoted to the active roster on Dec. 19. The Colts waived him June 15.

The Saints will try Sokoli in the offensive line, according to Tessler.