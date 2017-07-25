Stephen Jones confirms “we’re moving on” without Lucky Whitehead

Posted by Josh Alper on July 25, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT

The Cowboys said they were cutting wide receiver Lucky Whitehead on Monday, but the transaction never became official and Whitehead did not make it onto the league’s waiver wire.

After the team’s announcement, the Prince William County (VA) police announced that Whitehead had been cleared of a petit larceny charge from a June arrest and a subsequent failure to appear in court because the man they arrested and who gave them Whitehead’s personal information in lieu of identification was not Whitehead. The Cowboys aren’t reversing course, though.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday that the move was a “culmination” of many issues with Whitehead since he joined the team and said there wouldn’t be a reunion on Tuesday.

“We made a decision. We’re moving on,” Jones said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett also met with the media and said that the decision was made “in the best interest” of the team.

Whitehead will become a free agent if he isn’t claimed off of waivers.