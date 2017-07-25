Stephen Jones confirms “we’re moving on” without Lucky Whitehead

The Cowboys said they were cutting wide receiver Lucky Whitehead on Monday, but the transaction never became official and Whitehead did not make it onto the league’s waiver wire.
After the team’s announcement, the Prince William County (VA) police announced that Whitehead had been cleared of a petit larceny charge from a June arrest and a subsequent failure to appear in court because the man they arrested and who gave them Whitehead’s personal information in lieu of identification was not Whitehead. The Cowboys aren’t reversing course, though.
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday that the move was a “culmination” of many issues with Whitehead since he joined the team and said there wouldn’t be a reunion on Tuesday.
“We made a decision. We’re moving on,” Jones said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett also met with the media and said that the decision was made “in the best interest” of the team.
Whitehead will become a free agent if he isn’t claimed off of waivers.
This is the most famous this guy will ever be again in his life. If I ever get stopped by the cops, going to tell them my name is Lucky Whitehead.
As a close friend of the organization here’s hoping Whitey lands on his feet somewhere!
Can the union file a grievance?
how can they cut Whitehead now? If Ezekiel Eliot does something else, they won’t be able to get tough and cut Whitehead then!
Jerry, keep him as your insurance policy!
How bout dem cowboys?