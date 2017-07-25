Tamba Hali: Rant was about desire to win a championship

Posted by Charean Williams on July 25, 2017, 8:46 PM EDT

Tamba Hali went on Facebook Live to clear the air Tuesday night, saying his frustration stems from his desire to win. The Chiefs linebacker talked for almost six minutes, clarifying a series of angry tweets he had over the weekend about a lack of playing time in the playoff loss to the Steelers.

The social media rant was not well received by Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who criticized Hali for airing his grievances publicly.

“Over the weekend, we had a little bit of typing going, expressing my thoughts and my feelings, how I feel about situations,” Hali said. “I think it got blown out of proportion. All I was trying to say is, at the end of the day, I love the game. I want to bring the Kansas City Chiefs a championship. I’ve been here going on my 12th year, and I’ve always wanted to win a championship, and I’ve always given it my all. I’ve always wanted to win a championship, and I’ve always been a part of the equation. What happened last year is I just wanted to win. I think anyone can bear with me and understand that the frustration of losing a game in the playoffs and barely playing. Being a competitor, you just want to win. That was basically what the rant was about.”

Hali played only seven snaps in the team’s playoff loss to the Steelers. He started only two games last season, making 3.5 sacks, the second-fewest of his career, as Dee Ford and Justin Houston solidified starting roles.

Hali said he has talked to the Chiefs and vowed to show up on time for his 12th season.

“I’m all in,” Hali said. “All the guys at the Chiefs understand that I’m one of those guys who loves to compete, and I will continue to compete at a high level. . . .I don’t feel like I’m done. I just want to know where we’re going.”

Hali has appeared in six playoff games in his career, winning only one. He wants a championship before he’s done, and Hali knows time is running out.

“I’m not getting younger,” Hali said. “When I was young, I actually felt like I could play this game forever. Reality has struck. It’s not going to happen that way. I’m not going to play the game forever. There’s going to come a day when I have to be done playing. But time is running out. For us to win a championship, I think coach Reid and his staff has assembled some of the best coaches and players on this team so we can ahead and make a run. We just need to make sure everybody is on board and understand what’s at stake here. It’s real serious business when it comes to football and me. Some people don’t take it that serious. I do.

“. . .I just wanted to clear the air. I’m not looking for more money. I’m not looking for that. I’m not looking for this. I just want to win.”