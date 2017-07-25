Texans place Duane Brown on did not report list

Posted by Josh Alper on July 25, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

Left tackle Duane Brown is officially holding out from Texans training camp.

Brown is looking for a new contract, did not attend the team’s mandatory minicamp in June as part of his push for a new deal and word was he planned the same approach for camp. On Tuesday, the Texans placed Brown on the reserve/did not report list to confirm that’s the case.

Brown, who is due to make $9.4 million this year and $9.75 million in 2018, will be subject to fines of $40,000 a day as long as he stays away from the team.

The Texans also made a few other moves to set up their roster for the start of camp. They placed defensive end T.J. Daniel, an undrafted rookie, on the physically unable to perform list while defensive end Joel Heath and linebacker Dayon Pratt were placed on the non-football injury list.