Texans place Duane Brown on did not report list

Left tackle Duane Brown is officially holding out from Texans training camp.
Brown is looking for a new contract, did not attend the team’s mandatory minicamp in June as part of his push for a new deal and word was he planned the same approach for camp. On Tuesday, the Texans placed Brown on the reserve/did not report list to confirm that’s the case.
Brown, who is due to make $9.4 million this year and $9.75 million in 2018, will be subject to fines of $40,000 a day as long as he stays away from the team.
The Texans also made a few other moves to set up their roster for the start of camp. They placed defensive end T.J. Daniel, an undrafted rookie, on the physically unable to perform list while defensive end Joel Heath and linebacker Dayon Pratt were placed on the non-football injury list.
Texans might actually cave and give hin what he wants. Texans line is pretty much the definition of mediocrity and he was the best man on that line. They need him plain and simple. If they want Savage to stand a chance a decent oline is their best bet. From his standpoint he has nothing really to lose besides what is snall amounts of money to him.