Three Lions open camp on non-football injury list

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 25, 2017, 3:17 PM EDT

Three Lions, all of whom have an important part to play in training camp, have been placed on the non-football injury list: Punter Sam Martin, offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio and cornerback Teez Tabor.

Martin is coming off a very good season and is as important as anyone to the Lions’ special teams, but he suffered an ankle injury this month. Kouandjio was acquired after left tackle Taylor Decker suffered a shoulder injury, and the Lions were hoping Kouandjio could compete for the starting job. And Tabor, a second-round rookie, is expected to get significant playing time.

In addition to Decker, the Lions also put five other players on the physically unable to perform list: DE Armonty Bryant, S Don Carey, S Rolan Milligan, OT Corey Robinson and DE Jeremiah Valoaga.