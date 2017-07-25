Tyrann Mathieu getting confidence back for “real important camp”

Posted by Josh Alper on July 25, 2017, 8:17 AM EDT

Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu thinks he is the “best defensive player in the NFL” when he’s healthy, which suggests an overwhelming amount of confidence in his own ability.

His injury record doesn’t create the same kind of confidence about his ability to actually stay healthy, however, and playing in a career-low 10 games last season seems to have taken a toll on Mathieu’s belief in himself. Mathieu said on Monday that he is spending the early practices in training camp rediscovering the confidence he needs to thrive on the field.

“I feel good,” Mathieu said, via the Arizona Republic. “Just easing back into it, working back into it. Just gaining that confidence back, which is extremely important for me. Obviously, it’s a real important camp for me. Expectations are high for myself, so really I’m just going to take this time to work on fundamentals and like I said, get that confidence back.”

Coach Bruce Arians agreed that it is a “big year” for Mathieu, who he said needs to show that he can get back to being the player the Cardinals recognize from his best days in past seasons. Staying healthy will be crucial to that effort because another year with big chunks of time on the sideline will make it much harder to be confident that Mathieu can ever fully overcome the injury bug.