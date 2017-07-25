Urban Meyer: Greg Schiano was offered two “significant” head-coaching jobs

Posted by Mike Florio on July 25, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

The former head coach at Rutgers in the NCAA and Tampa Bay in the NFL seems destined to become a head coach again.

Via ElevenWarriors.com, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said Monday that defensive coordinator Greg Schiano turned down a pair of “significant” head-coaching jobs earlier this year. Meyer didn’t specify the jobs, including whether they were at the college or pro level.

Although Schiano’s name bubbled up a time or two in the weeks preceding the annual coaching carousel, he never publicly was identified as a candidate for any NFL jobs.

“He will be a head coach [again],” Meyer said. “I’m going to keep him as long as I can. He’s one of the best I’ve ever been around.”

Meyer apparently stayed put because he has twin sons who will be seniors in high school. Come 2018, he’ll be able to relocate more easily.

Schiano spent two years with the Buccaneers, generating a record of 11-21.