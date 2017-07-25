Which offseason narrative are you not buying?

Posted by Mike Florio on July 25, 2017, 5:56 AM EDT

As training camps open, the many offseason narratives and assumptions can finally, or at least eventually, be replaced with fact.

So which of the many beliefs, assumptions, whatever about the 2017 season aren’t you buying? That’s the Tuesday PFT Live question of the day.

Examples include, for instance: (1) the Patriots can be penciled in for the Super Bowl; (2) Adrian Peterson will revert to his 2015 form in New Orleans; (3) the Seahawks will have a Super Bowl LI hangover; (4) the Seahawks still have a Super Bowl XLIX hangover; (5) the Titans will have a breakthrough season, etc. Etc. Etc.

Mention any of those or any others in the comments. The best ones may be mentioned on the air. Absent any efforts to wedge in profanity.

Barstool Big Cat of the Pardon My Take podcast will join the program again, for the two TV hours. It all gets started at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, before sliding over to NBCSN at 7:00 a.m. ET.