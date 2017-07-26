Allen Robinson, Jags have talked about extension

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2017, 7:22 AM EDT

The Jaguars signed center Brandon Linder to a lucrative, five-year extension on Monday and they may be moving on to another member of their starting offense with that deal out of the way.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson said in April that he felt he earned a contract extension based on his play over his first three years with the team and said that his agent has had conversations with the Jaguars about getting one done.

“They have [talked], but at the end of the day, that’s my agent’s job and I’ll let him do his thing and I’ll do my thing on the field,” Robinson said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union.

Robinson might be in line for a bigger payday if he were to wait on an extension until he does his thing on the field during the 2017 season. The wideout’s numbers dropped from his breakout 2015 campaign and putting up something close to that season would likely leave Robinson in better negotiating position, although the flip side of that would be that getting something done now eliminates the risk of further disappointment leading the Jaguars to look somewhere else entirely.