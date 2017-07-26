Bears G.M. makes it clear: Mike Glennon’s the starting quarterback

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 26, 2017, 6:00 PM EDT

There are plenty of questions about the Bears as they enter training camp. The identity of their starting quarterback is not among them, as General Manager Ryan Pace has already declared.

It’s not Mitchell Trubisky, the guy Pace traded up to No. 2 overall to take in this year’s draft. It’s Mike Glennon, the free agent he dropped a three-year, $45 million contract on.

“Glennon’s here for a reason,” Pace said, via J.J. Stankevitz of CSNChicago.com. “We evaluated him over the years. We’re very confident in him. Glennon’s our starter and we’re confident with that.

“This thing is going to have to play out. But Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback and I don’t think now is the time to deal in hypotheticals going forward.”

With that settled, the Bears can go on to figuring out who the starters around him will be, as Trubisky interns. Of course, with coach John Fox in a prove-it year anyway (and with a long-held preference for veteran quarterbacks instead of rookies), that might have been a moot point.

Whether Trubisky eventually wins the backup job from Mark Sanchez remains to be seen, but at the moment, No. 2 is as high on the depth chart as he’ll go.