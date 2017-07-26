Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee placed on PUP list

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 26, 2017, 11:39 PM EDT

One of the Bears best pass rushers will begin training camp on the team’s physically unable to report list, according to multiple reports.

McPhee has been placed on the PUP list due to a knee issue. It’s a deja vu moment for McPhee as he began last training camp on the PUP list with a knee injury. That issue forced him to miss the first six weeks of the regular season before returning to play in the final nine games of the year.

McPhee recorded four sacks and a forced fumble in those nine games for the Bears last season.

A player must be on the PUP from the start of training camp to be eligible for the in-season reserve/PUP list. McPhee still counts against Chicago’s 90-man roster limit and can be activated at any time prior to the start of the regular season upon passing a physical.

McPhee had taken part in the Bears offseason program and had dropped 25 pounds from his playing weight of a season ago. Whether this knee injury is anything substantial or more procedural remains to be seen.