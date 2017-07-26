Belichick faces his first questions about going undefeated in 2017

Posted by Mike Florio on July 26, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT

Get used to it, NFL fans, Patriots fans, Patriots players, and Patriots coaches. With the defending Super Bowl champions mashing the gas in the offseason, the Pats will be picked to win the Super Bowl by most — and pegged to go 19-0 by many.

Multiple players already have faced those questions. On Wednesday, coach Bill Belichick did for the first time.

The reporter who asked it came up with a plan for avoiding the Wrath of Bill. Instead of asking the question directly, the reporter asked Belichick how he’d react if asked the question.

“I was reading a national publication earlier that had me wondering,” the question went, “would you opt for a piercing death stare or just utter disgust if somebody asked you about your team being hyped to go undefeated this season?”

Belichick didn’t take the bait. As if he ever does.

“Yeah, right now, we’re just trying to have a good day here today, get off to a good start in training camp,” Belichick said. “We’re not really worried about all that’s in the future. That will come when it comes.”

Next came the next try to be cute.

“Do you think I would have been better off reading the July issue of Nantucket Magazine, in which you were featured on the cover?” the reporter asked.

“For what?”

“For reading instead of talking about you guys going undefeated.”

“Yeah, I don’t know.”

Here’s what I know: Until the Patriots lose a game, the questions will continue. And maybe we’ll eventually find out whether Belichick would respond with a “piercing death stare” or “just utter disgust.”