Belichick faces his first questions about going undefeated in 2017

Get used to it, NFL fans, Patriots fans, Patriots players, and Patriots coaches. With the defending Super Bowl champions mashing the gas in the offseason, the Pats will be picked to win the Super Bowl by most — and pegged to go 19-0 by many.
Multiple players already have faced those questions. On Wednesday, coach Bill Belichick did for the first time.
The reporter who asked it came up with a plan for avoiding the Wrath of Bill. Instead of asking the question directly, the reporter asked Belichick how he’d react if asked the question.
“I was reading a national publication earlier that had me wondering,” the question went, “would you opt for a piercing death stare or just utter disgust if somebody asked you about your team being hyped to go undefeated this season?”
Belichick didn’t take the bait. As if he ever does.
“Yeah, right now, we’re just trying to have a good day here today, get off to a good start in training camp,” Belichick said. “We’re not really worried about all that’s in the future. That will come when it comes.”
Next came the next try to be cute.
“Do you think I would have been better off reading the July issue of Nantucket Magazine, in which you were featured on the cover?” the reporter asked.
“For what?”
“For reading instead of talking about you guys going undefeated.”
“Yeah, I don’t know.”
Here’s what I know: Until the Patriots lose a game, the questions will continue. And maybe we’ll eventually find out whether Belichick would respond with a “piercing death stare” or “just utter disgust.”
The Patriots are ruining football. Just like Golden State ruined the NBA last season the Patriots have been slowly ruining the NFL for millions of fans for years. There is no parody in the NFL any more. Its cheating NE and everyone else and alot of fans are just about done watching it. If NE goes undefeated it will be devastating for the NFL’s popularity, just wait and see.
Reporters ask the stupidest and most annoying questions, and Bill always gives them their deserved response. That’s why I like Bill.
This kind of talk has to be very uncomfortable for everyone.
15-3 all three losses to my Dolphins, including a playoff upset in Foxborough
Why do journalists continue to ask him dumb questions? You have a chance to pick the brain of one of the greatest football minds of all time and instead you waste his and your time with this nonsense. If you ask him football questions he will entertain you with incredible responses.
We’re on to Jacksonville.
The Patriots haven’t accomplished anything yet in 2017.
…. There is no parody in the NFL any more….
I don’t know… Ballers is kind of a parody. The XFL was kind of a parody, but it’s not around any more. People love to parody things, though, so I’m sure you’ll see some.
But what about parity? Have you thought about that? That might even be more important than parody, if you really think about it.
The Patriots are ruining football. Just like Golden State ruined the NBA last season the Patriots have been slowly ruining the NFL for millions of fans for years. There is no parody in the NFL any more.
perhaps, but there is plenty of other sorts of humor. There’s farce and slapstick and blue humor. Sarcasm too, especially when Belichick is on the stage. But yeah your right, not a lot of parody.
Pats going 7-9 this year. Guaranteed.
I’d take that bet against you. But that’s one of those situations where I’d have the share the lottery winnings with like 5,000 other people and only win $1.
In my- opinion, if New England returns to the Super Bowl they’d be much better off doing so coming off a 14-2 or 15-1 season because the media circus and pressure would be considerably less than going in with a perfect record.
The case study for this is what happened to the 18-0 Patriots in the Super Bowl 10 years ago.
There are some beat guys who ask good questions but the majority ask such stupid questions hoping to get a couple of yucks out of BB.
The Packers started out 11-0 … 12-0 … whatever the hell it was in 2011 – I got so sick and tired of the press beating the hell out of that drum that I was relieved when they finally lost one to whomever it was.
Pats should just lose the first game out and put that dog to rest. Of course, whomever would beat them would then be UNDEFEATED…and we’d have to listen to the press on THAT one…
There is no parody in the NFL any more.
“I do not think that means what you think it means.”
The winless Patriots are currently tied with the Browns, Jets, 49ers and Rams for last place in the entire NFL. It’s unknown whether they’ll taste victory this season, or continue in a fruitless effort to be relevant.
I don’t like the pats but I love BB’s style of coaching, leadership, and dealing with the media.
Maybe they should just lose the first game and shut everyone up. (No team is ever going to go undefeated again. It makes no sense to even try.)
“There is no parody in the NFL any more. Its cheating NE and everyone else and alot of fans are just about done watching it.”
I believe the NFL is more popular than ever, the Super Bowl was a big hit worldwide, the owners are raking in money.
15-3 all three losses to my Dolphins, including a playoff upset in Foxborough
The last time Miami won an outdoor road playoff game was 1972 when the playoff system was different and Miami had to play a road playoff game during their undefeated season. They also happened to be the best team in the league at the time.
45 years ago. 11 losses in those circumstances since then.
With every win the pressure will build.
Tom Wolfe once wrote that pressure bursts pipes (Bonfire of the Vanities).
A late-season loss is a good thing.
Coach gets to yell and scream. Players face self doubt. Everybody re-focuses.
2007 SB 42 was too much for those players. They faced a team that knew they could play with them. It got down to the 4th Qtr and then something crazy happened.
Pats should go out and just lose their first game.
Pats going 7-9 this year. Guaranteed.
Maybe your buddy Pat is going 7-9 in fantasy or something. That’s possible.
What a stupid dialogue. Asking Bill if he would be better off reading nantucket? Like a little brown nose preschooler?
Belichick couldnt care less.
Maybe against last year’s schedule…this year’s is a bear. If they get through the first month undefeated I’d be surprised.
Won’t happen- karma says so.