Bengals place DB Brandon Wilson on NFI

The Bengals placed defensive back Brandon Wilson on the non-football injury list and running back Jarveon Williams on the physically unable to perform list, according to Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Neither will practice with the team Friday, but the Bengals can remove them from the lists at any time.

The Bengals made Wilson a sixth-round pick after he played in the secondary and the backfield, while returning kicks at the University of Houston. He scored touchdowns in all three phases in his college career. The Bengals are listing him as a safety.

Williams was the University of Texas at San Antonio’s all-time leading rusher. He signed with the Bengals as an undrafted rookie free agent after rushing for 2,393 yards and 20 touchdowns. He had 900 yards and eight touchdowns on 207 carries last season. Williams was a returner during his first two seasons at UTSA.