Bengals rookie John Ross still weeks away from debut

John Ross broke the NFL Scouting Combine 40-yard dash record this spring, laying down a blazing 4.22-second time.

But he hasn’t done anything since, and won’t when the Bengals open training camp.

According to Geoff Hobson of the team’s official website, Ross “isn’t expected to make his Bengals practice debut for a couple of weeks.”

The first-rounder is coming off shoulder surgery, and hasn’t taken part in any of their offseason workouts or OTAs.

The Bengals were hoping he’d add a deep speed element to complement A.J. Green, but for the moment they’ll rely on veteran Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd in practice, until Ross gets back on the field.