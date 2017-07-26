Bills place Colt Anderson on PUP

Posted by Charean Williams on July 26, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT

The Bills have placed safety Colt Anderson the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Wednesday. Anderson has a foot injury.

Anderson has played seven NFL seasons, including last season with the Bills. He re-signed with the team in January after playing in two games.

Anderson was a walk-on at the University of Montana, went undrafted and signed with the Vikings in 2009. He played four seasons (2010-13) with the Eagles, two seasons with the Colts and last season with the Bills.

In 79 games played, with seven starts, he has 102 tackles and an interception. He is more valuable as a core special teams player, with the ability to play on all the units.