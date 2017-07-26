Bills trade Cardale Jones to Chargers for conditional draft choice

The Bills traded quarterback Cardale Jones to the Chargers for a conditional draft choice. The conditional pick is a seventh-rounder, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Jones was unlikely to make the Bills roster after falling to fourth on the depth chart behind Tyrod Taylor, T.J. Yates and fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman. Taylor and Yates both previously played under new offensive coordinator Rick Dennison.
The Bills selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2016 draft under a different front office and different coaching staff.
The former Ohio State star played only one game last season, going 6-for-11 for 96 yards and an interception in the season finale.
The trade reunites him with Anthony Lynn, now the Chargers head coach after being the running backs coach, then the offensive coordinator and then the interim head coach in Buffalo last season.
The Chargers worked out Robert Griffin III this week as they sought a backup to Philip Rivers. They have veteran Kellen Clemens and undrafted free agents Mike Bercovici and Eli Jenkins on the roster behind Rivers before Wednesday’s trade.
The draft choice is conditional on the league expanding the draft to 10 rounds next year.
Put that on your resume, RG3. “Lost job to Cardale Jones.”
Clemens should be looking for a new place.
I don’t know who’s worse, the Bills for drafting this dud or the Chargers for actually trading for him.
Jones or Manuel? Who is making these QB selections for the Bills? Tell me again why the Pats have won the last 47 division titles?
Cardale Jones is one happy man. Imagine going from Buffalo to Los Angeles. Perhaps Cardale will join the long list of QBs who were given up on by their original team, only to strike gold with another team. San Diego had one of them. Drew Brees, except he left them and won with New Orleans. Jim Plunkett left New England and struck gold in Oakland. Steve Young won in San Francisco after Tampa Bay gave up on him. Brett Favre left Atlanta for Green Bay. Kurt Warner left Green Bay and won with the Rams. Keep your head up Cardale. All these other guys were being called busts when their original team threw in the towel. It’s not like Buffalo isn’t capable of making a mistake.
Kellen Clemens is extremely boring to watch in the preseason. Cardale Jones, hopefully, will not be.
Jones or Manuel? Who is making these QB selections for the Bills? Tell me again why the Pats have won the last 47 division titles
__________________________________
That would be the QB whisperer, Doug Whaley. Insult to injury, Wrecks Ryan brought in Tyrod Taylor. A losing QB, but, not Whaley’s choice.
Whaley and his mentor, Nix, were 0 for 1000 picking QBs. They were so bad seeing QB talent, neither of them likely recognized Jim Kelly, when he walked into a room.