Bills trade Cardale Jones to Chargers for conditional draft choice

Posted by Charean Williams on July 26, 2017, 7:42 PM EDT

The Bills traded quarterback Cardale Jones to the Chargers for a conditional draft choice. The conditional pick is a seventh-rounder, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jones was unlikely to make the Bills roster after falling to fourth on the depth chart behind Tyrod Taylor, T.J. Yates and fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman. Taylor and Yates both previously played under new offensive coordinator Rick Dennison.

The Bills selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2016 draft under a different front office and different coaching staff.

The former Ohio State star played only one game last season, going 6-for-11 for 96 yards and an interception in the season finale.

The trade reunites him with Anthony Lynn, now the Chargers head coach after being the running backs coach, then the offensive coordinator and then the interim head coach in Buffalo last season.

The Chargers worked out Robert Griffin III this week as they sought a backup to Philip Rivers. They have veteran Kellen Clemens and undrafted free agents Mike Bercovici and Eli Jenkins on the roster behind Rivers before Wednesday’s trade.