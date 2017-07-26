Broncos remain without new naming-rights deal for stadium

Posted by Charean Williams on July 26, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

The Broncos remain without a naming-rights deal for their stadium.

They prepare for another season at Sports Authority Field at Mile High despite taking over control of the naming rights last August after the sports equipment company filed for bankruptcy. The Broncos had expressed optimism at getting a new deal for 2017, but absent one, they will keep the Sports Authority signage at the stadium until they find a new partner.

“I’m a little disappointed in that,” Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis told Nick Kosmider of the Denver Post. “On the other hand, there’s a lot that goes into these deals, and some of them take longer periods of time than others. Some are quicker than the timetable we’ve been on. I’m looking forward to getting a deal done, but it has to be the right deal, and we’ve had discussions and we have a few more coming up. I’m not going to reveal who they’re with. It has to be the right partner, and there’s a lot of different components to it.”

Ellis knows the Broncos will have to modernize the 16-year-old stadium in attempts to keep up with new buildings in Atlanta, Los Angeles and Las Vegas as well as the game-day experience offered by the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.