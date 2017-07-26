Buccaneers place Jacquies Smith on PUP list

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2017, 10:57 AM EDT

Buccaneers defensive end Jacquies Smith isn’t quite ready to return to a full workload after suffering a torn ACL in the first game of the 2016 season.

The Buccaneers placed Smith on the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday. He’s eligible to be activated at any point during training camp, but won’t be participating in practices until he does.

Smith was a restricted free agent this offseason and took a visit with the 49ers before signing his tender with Tampa. He had 13.5 sacks during the 2014 and 2015 seasons and would be a useful addition to their pass rush mix if he’s able to get back to full health this season.

Third-round linebacker Kendall Beckwith, who tore his ACL at LSU last year, and fifth-round running back Jeremy McNichols, who had offseason shoulder surgery, have avoided the list ahead of their first pro camp.