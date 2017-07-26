Cody Kessler will open camp as Browns “starter” at quarterback

The Browns aren’t making a quarterback decision yet. But when they start training camp, someone has to work with the starters.
That person, according to Browns coach Hue Jackson, will be Cody Kessler.
“He deserves a chance to walk out there first,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
That seems traditional, if not eventual.
After drafting DeShone Kizer in the second round and accepting Brock Osweiler as part of Houston’s salary dump, they have what could be an interesting, if not exceptional competition.
And with Kessler having the most background with Jackson and the system (dating all the way back to last year when he was a third-round pick), he gets the ceremonial duty of the first reps of the competition.
“Starter” should always be in sarcastic quotes when you’re discussing a Cleveland QB.
Osweiler will be the starter before the season ends. Next year’s offseason controversy will be which of the 3 QBs to trade as Osweiler and Kessler appear to be equals and Kizer will not have enough reps with the starters to show anything.
Should have used that first draft pick on a QB. What a mess.
You didn’t mention Kaepernick? Get checked for Low-T.
Kizer should be limited to garbage time at most. Please Cleveland, learn from your past mistakes, let the kid learn and let Kessler take the beatings while the team develops around him.
I thought Kessler played decently last year for being a rookie forced into a crappy situation.
Osweiller will be starter. Bank on it.
He’s not as bad as the mess in houston indicated.
It really, REALLY doesn’t go well trying to duplicate Bill Bellichicks systems outside of New England. I don’t blame anyone who leaves NE for poor performance after leaving, nor do I blame anyone who joins NE or an NE disciple led team (Bill O’Brien) for not necessarily being able to perform in that system.
Lets just say I trust Hue Jackson a lot more than I trust Bill O’brien when it comes to offense.
So Ossweiller cannot even beat out Cody Kessler?
Wow.. Cleveland actually made the right call.. Shocker!
Don’t be surprised if Kizer is the starter by mid season. Osweiler is an interception machine and Kessler is just average.
This is all a diversion to distract from the emergence of Kevin Hogan.