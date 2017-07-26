Cody Kessler will open camp as Browns “starter” at quarterback

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 26, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT

The Browns aren’t making a quarterback decision yet. But when they start training camp, someone has to work with the starters.

That person, according to Browns coach Hue Jackson, will be Cody Kessler.

“He deserves a chance to walk out there first,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

That seems traditional, if not eventual.

After drafting DeShone Kizer in the second round and accepting Brock Osweiler as part of Houston’s salary dump, they have what could be an interesting, if not exceptional competition.

And with Kessler having the most background with Jackson and the system (dating all the way back to last year when he was a third-round pick), he gets the ceremonial duty of the first reps of the competition.