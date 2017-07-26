Contract may be an issue for Jordan Matthews at Eagles camp

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 26, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

Eagles receiver Jordan Matthews is heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, and he’s due to make $1.1 million this season. The team and the player don’t appear to be close to an agreement on a new deal, and that may be an issue in Philadelphia.

Matthews has been limited this offseason with a knee injury, but the Philadelphia Daily News reports that there is talk in the building that Matthews could have practiced more in the spring and the real issue is his contract, not his knee.

Matthews was the Eagles’ No. 1 wide receiver last year, catching 73 passes for 804 yards and three touchdowns, but he was drafted to play in Chip Kelly’s offense, not Doug Pederson’s offense, and Pederson and Howie Roseman have largely moved on from players who were acquired during Kelly’s tenure. The Eagles have added Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith this offseason, as well as fourth-round rookie Mack Hollins, and they may be ready to move on from Matthews after the season.

So whether Matthews is unhappy with his contract or not, his best bet to get a better one will be to have a good year this year, and hit free agency healthy in 2018.