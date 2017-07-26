Cowboys had entrusted social media accounts to Lucky Whitehead

Posted by Mike Florio on July 26, 2017, 10:38 AM EDT

After hearing Tuesday’s comments from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Jason Garrett about the decision to cut receiver Lucky Whitehead, I was ready to take the position that the Cowboys were, despite the criticism, doing Whitehead a favor by not sharing chapter-and-verse details about other problems and concerns that the team had about Whitehead.

It’s entirely possible, for example, that Whitehead is one of those guys who’s always in the middle of drama, and who always has an excuse. While each and every excuse may eventually pan out, for some people there’s always something.

By not explaining it that way, the Cowboys arguably did Whitehead a favor, since other teams currently are considering claiming him on waivers. If the Cowboys had shared all of the other things that gave them concern about Whitehead, maybe other teams would pass.

But here’s the thing. The Cowboys apparently didn’t view Whitehead as having poor judgment, because the Cowboys previously had entrusted Whitehead with a function that could have created major embarrassment for the team. As agent Dave Rich explained on Wednesday’s PFT Live, the Cowboys previously had given Whitehead total control of their Snapchat and Instagram accounts — on multiple weekends.

Think about that one. If Whitehead was a guy who consistently made stupid decisions, would he have been given the keys to two of the primary social media accounts owned and operated by America’s Team?

So here’s the apparent truth. Pushed against the ropes by criticism of their failure to hold players (hard gulp) accountable, the Cowboys decided to make an example of a guy who already was in danger of being cut between now and Labor Day Weekend. If it had been Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley, or Ryan Switzer, the Cowboys would have circled the wagons even if it wasn’t a case of mistaken identity.

At a minimum, the Cowboys would have waited for word on whether it actually was a case of mistaken identity before dumping the player.

Thus, the message is the same in Dallas as it is anywhere else. Don’t get in trouble and expect to still be employed, unless you’re good enough to get in trouble and still be employed. For those players, the team still will find a way to not hold them (hard gulp) accountable.