Cowboys had entrusted social media accounts to Lucky Whitehead

After hearing Tuesday’s comments from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and coach Jason Garrett about the decision to cut receiver Lucky Whitehead, I was ready to take the position that the Cowboys were, despite the criticism, doing Whitehead a favor by not sharing chapter-and-verse details about other problems and concerns that the team had about Whitehead.
It’s entirely possible, for example, that Whitehead is one of those guys who’s always in the middle of drama, and who always has an excuse. While each and every excuse may eventually pan out, for some people there’s always something.
By not explaining it that way, the Cowboys arguably did Whitehead a favor, since other teams currently are considering claiming him on waivers. If the Cowboys had shared all of the other things that gave them concern about Whitehead, maybe other teams would pass.
But here’s the thing. The Cowboys apparently didn’t view Whitehead as having poor judgment, because the Cowboys previously had entrusted Whitehead with a function that could have created major embarrassment for the team. As agent Dave Rich explained on Wednesday’s PFT Live, the Cowboys previously had given Whitehead total control of their Snapchat and Instagram accounts — on multiple weekends.
Think about that one. If Whitehead was a guy who consistently made stupid decisions, would he have been given the keys to two of the primary social media accounts owned and operated by America’s Team?
So here’s the apparent truth. Pushed against the ropes by criticism of their failure to hold players (hard gulp) accountable, the Cowboys decided to make an example of a guy who already was in danger of being cut between now and Labor Day Weekend. If it had been Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley, or Ryan Switzer, the Cowboys would have circled the wagons even if it wasn’t a case of mistaken identity.
At a minimum, the Cowboys would have waited for word on whether it actually was a case of mistaken identity before dumping the player.
Thus, the message is the same in Dallas as it is anywhere else. Don’t get in trouble and expect to still be employed, unless you’re good enough to get in trouble and still be employed. For those players, the team still will find a way to not hold them (hard gulp) accountable.
The two-faced Cowboys treated him badly, but will look all the worse for it if they try to slander him now. Just let it go Jerrah.
This is a really enlightening article in other news…black is black and the sun is hot?
The Cowboys clearly viewed this whole Whitehead situation as a way to jettison a (marginally-talented) player with character concerns just so they could say: “See, y’all! We’re not enablers!”
The…”Most mediocre franchise in sports”…
It doesn’t occur to anyone that the Dallas PR staff flipped the narrative. 3 days ago it was all kinds of speculative stories from Elliott and the bogus NFL investigation to Lewis and trumped up charges of DV. Now there are countless stories on Whitehead, a player who would take valuable reps away from rrookies that was going to be cut anyway. It’s a win and people don’t even know.
JJ doesn’t want those innocent guys on his team. He’ll lose his stellar reputation as an enabler.
Any kind of publicity is The Cowboys Standard Operating Procedure.
Quite frankly, I am getting sick of that soap opera operation.
#@HOW ‘BOUT DEM COWBOYS!
You would have to be a complete idiot or a Cowboy homer to not realize the obvious. Lucky was a made a patsy because he was expendable. In Jerry’s world the talented players are treated like divas and never held accountable. The Jones’s saw an opportunity to pounce on this kid and take the heat off themselves. I hope the NFL is watching and acts accordingly. Once again the Cowboys have disgraced themselves.