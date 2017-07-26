David Irving says he lost a nipple ring during practice

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones lost an expensive earring while jet skiing ahead of training camp, but players also lose jewelry from their body while going through practice with their teams.

That was the case for Cowboys defensive end David Irving. Irving revealed on Twitter Tuesday night that he lost a nipple ring during the day’s workout in California.

It’s not something that’s come up too often over the years in the NFL, which may explain why defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli wasn’t quite sure how to react to the news of Irving’s loss.

“Oh God, seriously?” Marinelli said, via Kristi Scales of the Dallas Morning News. “What are we supposed to do? Look for it?”

Jones hired divers to look for his earring, something that Irving won’t have to do if he wants to recover his lost bauble rather than just moving on without it.