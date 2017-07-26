Devonta Freeman’s agent leaves Atlanta without a deal

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 26, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Devonta Freeman’s been talking about a new contract since before the Super Bowl.

The Falcons have been talking about giving their leading rusher one before training camp.

It doesn’t appear to be going well.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Freeman’s agent was in Atlanta negotiating with the team, but has left town without a deal.

The team’s apparently not putting a deadline on the negotiations, but they also thought it would go much more smoothly than this.

Of course, Freeman’s agent has a cell phone and so does Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff, so they don’t have to be in the same room to negotiate. But with the team taking the field tomorrow, it looks like Freeman will be working under the terms of his rookie deal, which expires after this season.