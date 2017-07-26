Devontae Booker has wrist injury

Posted by Mike Florio on July 26, 2017, 11:43 PM EDT

Broncos running back Devontae Booker entered camp feeling more prepared to contribute in his second season. The process has been delayed.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Booker has a wrist injury. He’s expected to miss up to 6-8 weeks.

The Broncos start training camp practices on Thursday. It’s unclear how he was injured. He’s currently expected to be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list. He would be able to exit PUP at any time before Week One.

Booker appeared in 16 games with six starts in 2016, gaining 612 yards on 174 carries, an average of 3.5 yards per attempt. He added 265 receiving yards on 31 catches, and five total touchdowns.

C.J. Anderson continues to be the No. 1 tailback on the roster, but Booker is expected to get more chances in 2017. For now, Anderson will be the guy.