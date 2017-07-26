Dolphins place Reshad Jones on non-football injury list

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

The Dolphins played without safety Reshad Jones for most of last season due to a shoulder injury and they’ll open up training camp without him on the field as well.

The team announced that Jones has been placed on the non-football injury list, which leaves him ineligible to practice until he’s activated. That can happen at any point during camp.

Jones’ shoulder doesn’t appear to be the issue. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that Jones “tweaked something” while working out on his own ahead of camp and that he’s expected to be fine.

The Dolphins also placed wide receiver Rashawn Scott on the physically unable to perform list and tackle Avery Young on NFI. They activated running back De’Veon Smith and tackle Eric Smith from the PUP list.