Dontari Poe makes weight, will get another $125,000

Posted by Josh Alper on July 26, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT

Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig and their ilk may not work work everybody when it comes to losing weight, but we’re willing to bet that the Dontari Poe plan would find some success on the open market.

Finding someone to finance the venture would likely be a problem, however.

Poe had the second of four contractually mandated weigh-ins at the start of Falcons camp and the defensive tackle came in at 330 pounds or less. Poe had to be under 340 pounds during spring work to get his first $125,000 bonus, which means he is now halfway to a bonus worth $500,000.

“In talking to him, he’s under the guidelines,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said, via ESPN.com. “I’m happy for him to be at his best. I’m not surprised. This is a guy who handles … I mean, this guy is a pro. Whatever we’ve asked him to do, he’s done that.”

Poe will have his next weight check on the Monday before the Falcons’ season opener and the final one will come in early November.