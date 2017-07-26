Eagles cut 2014 first-round pick Marcus Smith

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 26, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT

Another disappointing recent acquisition is out in Philadelphia.

Marcus Smith, the Eagles’ 2014 first-round draft pick, has been cut.

The Eagles tried at times to use Smith as both a defensive end and an outside linebacker, but he just never fit in and managed just four sacks in three NFL seasons. Former Eagles coach Chip Kelly liked Smith’s talent, but the current regime in Philadelphia has had no use for him.

The Eagles declined to pick up Smith’s fifth-year option this offseason, and Smith did not participate in voluntary offseason work. So both sides seemed to understand that they wouldn’t be together much longer.

Still, the decision to cut Smith now, rather than give him one last chance to prove himself in training camp, is a surprise. The Eagles will move on and Smith will now see if some other team believes in his talent.