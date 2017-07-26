Eagles cut 2014 first-round pick Marcus Smith

Another disappointing recent acquisition is out in Philadelphia.
Marcus Smith, the Eagles’ 2014 first-round draft pick, has been cut.
The Eagles tried at times to use Smith as both a defensive end and an outside linebacker, but he just never fit in and managed just four sacks in three NFL seasons. Former Eagles coach Chip Kelly liked Smith’s talent, but the current regime in Philadelphia has had no use for him.
The Eagles declined to pick up Smith’s fifth-year option this offseason, and Smith did not participate in voluntary offseason work. So both sides seemed to understand that they wouldn’t be together much longer.
Still, the decision to cut Smith now, rather than give him one last chance to prove himself in training camp, is a surprise. The Eagles will move on and Smith will now see if some other team believes in his talent.
This is the second cut today. Opens up a couple roster spots for DBs, for which the team’s rather desperate right now.
The Patriots will grab him and he’ll help them win another Super Bowl.
The Green doormat strikes again.
Damnit Chip!
Bye Felicia!!
In chip we trust! lmao good times right Eagles fan
Seems like a guy who needs a new environment. He’s sort of a ‘tweener who needs to be in the right system to thrive.
Watch out for those tricky Lions here.
Jets on line one…………. still on line one……… STILLLLLLL on line one….. Jeesh… why isn’t this unemployed defensive lineman picking up his phone? Did someone tell him Jets on line one… oh.
It wasn’t his fault they used a 1st round pick on him.. He was even surprised, knowing his grading was a 3rd, or 4th rounder
That 1.5 million dollar roster bonus he was due on the 3rd day of training camp makes the move less surprising.
mraccurate says:
Jul 26, 2017 2:54 PM
It wasn't his fault they used a 1st round pick on him.. He was even surprised, knowing his grading was a 3rd, or 4th rounder
I don’t want to wish anyone ill-will, but the way draft annnouncers overhype every pick almost makes it gratifying when bad picks are cut. I specifically remember NFL TV giving the Eagles an A+ grade for Smith, and thinking wait, what?…
logicalvoicesays says:
Jul 26, 2017 2:39 PM
The Green doormat strikes again.
From the guy who said, “Robert Griffin the 3rd is the greatest football player to ever live.”
Couple of recent first round Eagles picks:
2011: Danny Watkins
2014: Marcus Smith
Good lord.
Come have a cup of coffee in Detroit, show us what you can do.
He’d start right now on that garbage d line in dallas
Chip Kelly revolutionized the NFL by showing teams how to not draft. Frank Gore even recognized the pain of playing for Chip Kelly and reneged.
This was one of those draft picks that as soon as you heard it announced on draft day you knew it was a wasted pick.