Eagles release offensive lineman Allen Barbre

The Eagles announced that Isaac Seumalo would open camp as their starter at left guard. That left Allen Barbre without a job, and looking for another one.
The team announced they had released the veteran lineman.
The versatile Barbre started 28 games over the past two years, able to fill in at right tackle (for the suspended Lane Johnson) as well.
“Allen Barbre is a pro’s pro,” Eagles executive Howie Roseman said in a statement. “Not only did he help the team with his solid play as a starter at left guard, but his ability to step up and play multiple positions helped us battle through some difficult situations. We had a conversation yesterday and agreed it made sense to allow him to pursue some other opportunities, but the door is open for him to return here as well.”
The 33-year-old Barbre was slated to make $1.25 million this year, and Roseman’s statement suggest a pay cut could be in order if he comes back. But Barbre has also played well enough it’s reasonable to think he could find a starting job elsewhere.
Vikings could use some Right Guard competition.
He will be a signed as a backup…a decent one, but still a backup.
Seahawks.
Looks like an Ozzie type move
There must be something psychically wrong with him to cut a OL making 1.25M who started 90% of the games the last 2 seasons.
He actually isn’t a bad player. And he is versatile. He can play all 3 inside positions, and played at RT last season as well. Not terrifically…but he played it lol
If your team doesn’t have a solid starting LG, Barbre would be a good one year stopgap.
kneedragr says:
Jul 26, 2017 2:06 PM
There must be something psychically wrong with him to cut a OL making 1.25M who started 90% of the games the last 2 seasons
————-
No, Seumalo is just the wave of the future. He is 10 years younger, and on a rookie contract. They want him getting all the snaps in the preseason.