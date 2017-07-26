Eagles release offensive lineman Allen Barbre

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 26, 2017, 1:14 PM EDT

The Eagles announced that Isaac Seumalo would open camp as their starter at left guard. That left Allen Barbre without a job, and looking for another one.

The team announced they had released the veteran lineman.

The versatile Barbre started 28 games over the past two years, able to fill in at right tackle (for the suspended Lane Johnson) as well.

“Allen Barbre is a pro’s pro,” Eagles executive Howie Roseman said in a statement. “Not only did he help the team with his solid play as a starter at left guard, but his ability to step up and play multiple positions helped us battle through some difficult situations. We had a conversation yesterday and agreed it made sense to allow him to pursue some other opportunities, but the door is open for him to return here as well.”

The 33-year-old Barbre was slated to make $1.25 million this year, and Roseman’s statement suggest a pay cut could be in order if he comes back. But Barbre has also played well enough it’s reasonable to think he could find a starting job elsewhere.