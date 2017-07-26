 Skip to content

Eagles trade Allen Barbre to Broncos

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 26, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT
The Eagles announced today that they released offensive lineman Allen Barbre. But not so fast.

Barbre has instead been traded to the Broncos, the team announced.

The Eagles didn’t get much for Barbre — just a conditional draft pick in 2019 — but getting anything at all for a player the team already announced it would cut is a plus. Apparently after the Eagles put out the announcement of the decision to release Barbre, they decided to see if there were any offers for him, and it turned out that the Broncos were willing to make an offer.

The Broncos had been looking to add some depth to their offensive line, and now they’ve got it. Barbre is no lock to make the roster, but he’s got a shot, and if he does contribute in Denver, Philadelphia will get something for him. It’s a move that has the potential to work for both teams.

4 Responses to “Eagles trade Allen Barbre to Broncos”
  1. tvguy22 says: Jul 26, 2017 4:59 PM

    Better than nothing…

  2. eaglesnoles05 says: Jul 26, 2017 5:13 PM

    Good deal for a guy they cut haha

  3. logicalvoicesays says: Jul 26, 2017 5:18 PM

    The Green doormat making the key moves to stay in last place of the division.

  4. Hipster Dufus says: Jul 26, 2017 5:24 PM

    Desperate attempt to block Mack #52

