Earl Thomas not expecting to be limited for start of training camp

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 26, 2017, 2:55 AM EDT

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas said he felt at around 80 percent as offseason practices were coming to a close last month. With training camp set to open for Seattle on Sunday, Thomas feels like he’s closed down the gap on the remaining 20 percent.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Thomas said Tuesday that he expects to be full speed for camp with the Seahawks.

“I don’t think I’ll have any limitations,” Thomas said. “The thing about camp is it’s going to put me in a lot of great situations where I can see how I will react and then I can kind of go from there.”

Thomas had not missed a single game in his first six seasons in the NFL prior to the broken leg that ended his 2016 season last November. He played in Super Bowl XLIX with a torn labrum sustained in Seattle’s NFC Championship victory over Green Bay. He missed most of the ensuing preseason while recovering from surgery.

“I’m feeling really, really good,” he said. “I’m feeling solid. That’s all I can ask for going into this part of the season. I’m excited and ready to get back out there with the guys and try to take this thing, take it all the way.”

The Seahawks are usually careful easing players returning from injuries back into work. Even if Thomas feels 100 percent, the Seahawks will likely ease back on his workload in the early days of camp. But with Thomas such a vital part of Seattle’s defense, having him ready to go for the start of camp bodes well for his recovery overall.