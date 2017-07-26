Fabian Moreau will avoid NFI to start camp

Posted by Charean Williams on July 26, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT

Washington will not have to place cornerback Fabian Moreau on the non-football injury list to start camp, coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday. It was good news for the third-round pick who missed all of the offseason program.

Moreau tore a pectoral muscle in pre-draft training but will start on the active list only four months after surgery.

“I think he’ll be limited,” Gruden said, via Rick Tandler of CSN. “He can do some individual stuff and walkthroughs. . . .He’ll be limited as far as contact.”

Gruden did not announce the team’s entire PUP list but confirmed safety DeAngelo Hall and outside linebacker Houston Bates will start on it. Both players are returning from torn anterior cruciate ligaments.

Gruden expects “probably a couple more” players on the list when it is announced before practice starts Thursday.